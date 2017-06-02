Fighting Falcon joins RAF Typhoon at Scottish Air Show

The Scottish International Airshow has scored another aeronautical first with the Belgian Airforce confirmed as part of the 2017 programme with its supersonic frontline fighter.

The Fighting Falcon, as it is known, is capable of speeds up to 1350 mph and is in service with many air forces around the world. Adding the Belgian F16 to the RAF Typhoon and the world famous Red Arrows takes this year’s Airshow to yet another high.

Doug Maclean, Airshow Director said “We had a 5 year plan to attract major international aviation displays to the Scottish International Airshow. This announcement means we have already achieved this ambition in only our fourth year.

“A lot of hard work goes on over the year to ensure the Airshow is a truly international event, and this latest announcement is testament to that. I have no doubt the Fighting Falcon will prove to be hugely popular with the families and enthusiasts who come along and enjoy the fantastic entertainment provided on the ground – with everything from virtual reality simulators to funfairs – as well as in the air.. The Airshow has brought more than £15 million into Scotland in the last 3 years. With the excellent support of our major backers in South Ayrshire Council, Spirit AeroSystems and EventScotland, we are planning to continue growing for at least another 3 years.

“All of our sponsor companies like Heineken, Launch Digital, UTC Aerospace and Woodward Inc, and Glenmavis traffic management are excited to be on a journey of excellence with the Scottish International Airshow. “

Jill Cronin, Head of Enterprise, Development and Leisure at South Ayrshire Council said: “The addition of the Belgian Airforce to the line-up of the Scottish International Airshow is another coup for this wonderful event and is sure to bring in even more spectators than ever before to our spectacular setting on the Ayrshire coastline. We are proud to be the main sponsor for such a prestigious event that attracts more of the best pilots and aircraft the world has to offer every year.

“The crowds are growing year on year and the marvellous displays, breathtaking manoeuvres and entertainment are not to be missed. We will continue to work with the Airshow organisers and key partners to ensure this year’s event is the best one yet!”

The Airshow will take place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September at Ayr Low Green. The flying displays will be just off the beach in the beautiful setting of Ayr bay. The public will have the chance to see modern jet fighters, the vintage Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster and much more. The Royal Navy and Royal Marines will do a beach invasion and role demonstration on Saturday and the Red Arrows will finish the Sunday show with their world renowned aerobatic team display.

Mr Maclean hinted that there are more announcements in the pipeline. “Having confirmed our first international Air Force to fly at this year’s Airshow we are working hard to bring more. Those who follow the Scottish International Airshow on Facebook or our website www.tsia.scot will soon see more news leading up to the big weekend in September ”

The Airshow is free to attend but those wanting something special can pre book premium tickets. The best seats in the house allow people to view these great displays with extra comfort and facilities. You can book a comfort seat on the prom or the special enclosed Family Area with its large marquee, children’s entertainment, and great viewing for all the family. This area sold out last year so make sure you book your family ticket early http://www.launch.graphics/tsia/tickets/