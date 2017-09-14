Five stars for Burns museum

It is gold stars all round for the team at the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway which has retained its rating as a five star visitor attraction from VisitScotland.

The assessor described staff and their level of service as ‘exceptional’. The museum experience itself was ‘fantastic’ and praised, in particular, for its inclusivity and the ability to keep children engaged.

Operations Manager Caroline Smith at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum said: “We are really pleased to receive this recognition from VisitScotland. Our whole team works so hard to provide visitors with the best possible experience and it is great to hear that the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum is one of the top attractions in Scotland.”

The museum has also opened its latest exhibition - ‘Clouts an Claes’ features costumes borrowed from the Dalvargen Mill Museum of Ayrshire Country Life and Scottish Opera, as well as items from its own collection and aims to give visitors an insight in fashion in Burns’ day. The exhibition runs until February 2018.

The museum is also investing further in its family facilities as its Scots Wa-Hey play area is currently being installed and is due to open on Saturday 23 September at 11am.

The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway which comprises the Auld Kirk and Brig o’ Doon, the cottage where Burns was born, the Burns Monument and the award-winning museum with its unrivalled Burns’ collection. The museum was generously supported by the Scottish Government and the Heritage Lottery Fund.