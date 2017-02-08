Four MPs showcase Ayrshire

A special event at Westminster will showcase Ayrshire’s business potential in a bid to secure millions in UK Government funding.

The campaign to deliver the Ayrshire Growth Deal – an initiative to build on Ayrshire’s potential to boost business, jobs and prosperity – will take a significant step forward this week at a special event at Westminster.

The four Ayrshire MPs – Alan Brown, Patricia Gibson, Philippa Whitford and Corri Wilson – supported by East, North and South Ayrshire Councils and industry partners, will host the Ayrshire Business Showcase today (Wednesday 8 February).

The event will feature representation from some of Ayrshire’s most prestigious companies within key industry sectors including aerospace, life sciences, manufacturing, tourism and coastal (ports and harbours). It will provide an opportunity for MPs and invited business guests to learn about the Ayrshire Growth Deal and these key industries and find out more on the Growth Deal’s potential to strengthen the Ayrshire, Scottish and UK economies.

A key aim of the event will be to secure a commitment to the Ayrshire Growth Deal from the UK Government – similar to the support for the ambitious proposals which has already been given by the Scottish Government. A total of £360 million is being sought to deliver the Growth Deal.

Councillor Bill McIntosh, Leader of South Ayrshire Council, said: “We know we have an extremely strong case for growth in Ayrshire and a fantastic platform to build upon thanks to our established industries and growing markets. However, we need the support of our governments in both Westminster and Holyrood to fully realise our ambitions and ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to bring in the investment and jobs that will transform the lives of our people and communities. The Ayrshire Growth Deal is both aspirational and bold and I welcome the opportunity to put that message across at the heart of UK government.”