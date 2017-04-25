Girvan’s Quay Zone opens this week

It has finally arrived! The day that everyone has been waiting for – The Quay Zone is opening to the public at 7am on Thursday 27th April.

South Carrick Community Leisure have worked on behalf of the community and in partnership with South Ayrshire Council to deliver this new facility which marks the next step in the regeneration of the harbour area and Girvan.

Complete with its deck level 25m, 4-lane swimming pool with views over the Firth of Clyde to Ailsa Craig the new pool is housed in a light airy space that feels open and welcoming. Boasting modern changing facilities and a state of the art “Poolpod” that will ensure people of all mobilities can easily access the warm waters of the pool.

Also on the ground floor is a purpose built soft play zone – themed on the harbour and Ailsa Craig it provides four floors of nautical fun and activity for children 12 and under. Featuring a traverse climbing wall on the ground floor, a twin slide or more adventurous spiral slide and a “walk the plank” on the top deck. This brand new play zone is set to entertain youngsters from all over South Carrick and beyond.

For those wishing to take their fitness to the next level, or just stretch a few underused muscles the Gym Zone on the upper floor offers everything you could wish for.

With its panoramic views over the harbour to Arran in the north and Stumpy corner and the town in the east it is a perfect setting to unwind, burn off a few calories whilst jogging or cycling in air conditioned comfort.

And if the stunning views aren’t enough you can also tune in the console to your favourite music track or on-line programme or better still pick your running destination from a world wide selection of pre-programmed courses.

Trustees of the Quay Zone are anxious to get the doors open and Thursday 27th at 7am will see just that.

But if you want to get a first-hand feel for the new facilities the doors will be open from 4pm till 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday 25th and 26th April for you to get a look around and take out that all important membership.

An official community day and grand opening is planned for the early summer but until then the Quay Zone Team would just like to welcome you in.

The Quay Zone at Girvan harbour has a website holding page with some information on each of the Zones, www.thequayzone.co.uk and a new website coming very soon.

In the meantime you can keep in touch on Facebook and by looking out for information in all the usual places.