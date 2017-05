Jersey takes all at Ayr County Show

Exhibitors and spectators enjoyed a good day out for the first major agricultural show of the season at Ayr, where the Jersey champion scooped the supreme dairy title and overall champion of champions.

Taking centre stage at this busy event was, Bluegrass Indication Harp, a third calver in milk owned by the Fleming family from Northern Ireland, and shown by Michael Yates, Castle Douglas.

Some of the competitors in the young stockpersons classes.

Reserve champion was a British Blue Bull – Solway View Kelvin by Kevin Watret, Maulscastle Farm, Cummertrees, Annan.

Carrick did extremely well in the sheep sections. Reserve champion in commercial sheep was a Cross Bred Pair of Ewe or Wedder Prime Lambs by Jim & Wallace Kennedy, Lyonston Farm, Maybole.

Champion Beltex was a Ewe Hogg also by Jim & Wallace Kennedy, Lyonston, Maybole. Reserve Beltex chamnpion was a Ewe Lamb by John Y Barclay & Co, Mid Brockloch Farm, Maybole.

champion any other native was a Ewe Lamb by M & C Drummond, Cassington Farm, Maybole.

Clydesdale champion, Yeld Mare Crossmakeever Avril shown by Charlotte Young, Hall Stud, By Ayr

Champion blackface was a Single Ewe Hogg by J W Kay & Co, Gass Farm, Straiton and reserve was a Tup Hogg by W Stevenson & Son, Balrazzie Farm, Ballantrae.

Champion Blueface Leicester was a Single Ewe Hogg by M & C Drummond, Cassington Farm, Maybole.

NI the beef sections reserve Jersey and best animal bred by exhibitor was Robert Buchanan, Laigh Kilphin Farm, Ballantrae with Bluegrass Shandys August Blondie. Reserve champion Hereford with Milovaig 1 Nero were D & S Smith & Son, 1 Ballochneil Cottage, Turnberry, Girvan.

Results:

The showjumping classes.

Ayr Show (Ayrshire Agricultural Association)

Dairy & Beef Champion Results

ROTHERWOOD CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS - £1000 PRIZE

Bluegrass Indication Harp, a third calver in milk owned by the Fleming family from Northern Ireland, shown by Michael Yates, Castle Douglas.

The young stockpersons classes in the beef section.

ROTHERWOOD RESERVE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

BRITISH BLUE BULL – Solway View Kelvin

Kevin Watret, Maulscastle Farm, Cummertrees, Annan

AYR COUNTY SHOW DAIRY AWARDS 2017

DAIRY CHAMPION INTERBREED – Corporation of Ayr Perpetual Trophy

Ashley Fleming, Northern Ireland with

Main sponsor Claire Bell from Rotherwood Furniture with Michael Yates.

Bluegrass Inidcation Harp

DAIRY RESERVE CHAMPION INTERBREED

VE-TECH HOLSTEINS, Strandhead Farm, Tarbolton with

Boclair Gold Barbara 2

CHAMPION AYRSHIRE – The Silcock Challenge Trophy

J & G Lawrie, Brieryside / Sandyford Farms, Ayr with

Bruchag Talent Evelyn VG89

RESERVE CHAMPION AYRSHIRE – James M Stevenson Perpetual Memorial Salver

Mungo Bryson & Son, Whiteflat Farm, Catrine with

Changue Martha 49 Ex95

CHAMPION AYRSHIRE HEIFER – The Stewart Gilmour Perpetual Memorial Trophy

J & G Lawrie, Brieryside / Sandyford Farms, Ayr with

Brieryside Thunder Pear 2

RESERVE CHAMPION AYRSHIRE HEIFER

A W Montgomerie, Lessnessock Farm, Ochiltree with

Sandyford Vitality Queenie

BEST HEIFER STIRK IN YIELD CLASSES

National Museums Scotland, Philipshill Road, East Kilbride with

Kittochside Tulips Prodigy

VETERANS CUP

Mungo Bryson & Son, Whiteflat Farm, Catrine with

Changue Martha 49 Ex95

CHAMPION JERSEY – The Oaklea Perpetual Cup

Ashley Fleming, Northern Ireland with

Bluegrass Inidcation Harp

RESERVE CHAMPION JERSEY & BEST ANIMAL BRED BY EXHIBITOR

Robert Buchanan, Laigh Kilphin Farm, Ballantrae with

Bluegrass Shandys August Blondie

CHAMPION HOLSTEIN – The Corporation Challenge Trophy

VE-TECH HOLSTEINS, Strandhead Farm, Tarbolton with

Boclair Gold Barbara 2

RESERVE CHAMPION HOLSTEIN

John & Hugh Montgomerie, Newlands Farm, Kilmaurs with

Kilmaurs Admiral Alicia

CHAMPION HOLSTEIN HEIFER

R & M Scott & C Laird, Shacklehill Farm, Mossblown with

Nethervalley Turbo Glauco Sara

RESERVE CHAMPION HOLSTEIN HEIFER

W & A Watson, Muir Farm, Mauchline with

Muir Brokan Eliza

CHAMPION RED & WHITE

W & A Watson, Muir Farm, Mauchline with

Muir Lochinvar Dewberry

RESERVE CHAMPION RED & WHITE

J & G Lawrie, Brieryside / Sandyford Farms, Ayr with

Redsky Ladd Delight Red

CALF SHOWMANSHIP – JUNIOR SHOWPERSON CHAMPION

Jennifer Veitch, Strandhead Farm, Tarbolton

CALF SHOWMANSHIP – JUNIOR SHOWPERSON RESERVE CHAMPION

Neil Sloan, C/o W & A Watson, Muir Farm, Mauchline

CALF SHOWMANSHIP – CHAMPION CALF

Mungo Bryson & Son, Whiteflat Farm, Catrine with

Whiteflat AA Anita Red

CALF SHOWMANSHIP – RESERVE CHAMPION CALF

Mungo Bryson & Son, Whiteflat Farm, Catrine with

Whiteflat Brady Margot

YOUNG STOCKPERSONS

‘DAIRY’

1st – Master Craig Hodge

2nd – Miss Emily Hodge

3rd – Miss Katie Watson

4th – Miss Abbie Montgomerie

AYR COUNTY SHOW BEEF AWARDS 2017

CHAMPION INTERBREED

BRITISH BLUE – Solway View Kelvin

Kevin Watret, Maulscastle Farm, Cummertrees, Annan

RESERVE CHAMPION INTERBREED

BRITISH SIMMENTAL – Skerrington Rhona 32nd

William Young (Skerrington Mains Ltd), Hurlford

CHAMPION INTERBREED TEAM COMMERCIAL

J E J & D Hodge, Dykes Farm, Auchinleck

J Paterson & Son, Low Three Mark, Stoneykirk, Stranraer

D M M Wyllie, 23 Skeldon Drive, Dalrymple

RESERVE CHAMPION INTERBREED TEAM ANY OTHER CONTINETAL BREED

Norman Cruickshank

Jamie Smith, Fairview, Old Greentowers Farm, Cartland, Lanark

Best Stockperson in the Beef Cattle Section – Messers Smith, Barmurrie, Balmaclellan, Castle Douglas

CHAMPION BRITISH SIMMENTAL

With Skerrington Rhona 32nd

William Young (Skerrington Mains Ltd), Hurlford

RESERVE CHAMPION BRITISH SIMMENTAL

With Whiteridden Highlander

Hamish Gilbert, Whiteridden Farm, Kilbirnie

CHAMPION BRITISH BLUE

With Solway View Kelvin

Kevin Watret, Maulscastle Farm, Cummertrees, Annan

RESERVE CHAMPION BRITISH BLUE

With Kingside Katie

Tom & Alison Cockburn, Kingside Farm, Leadburn, West Linton

CHAMPION ANY OTHER CONTINENTAL BREED

With Inverlochy Landmark

W & CS Robb, Chalmerston Farm, Mauchline

RESERVE CHAMPION ANY OTHER CONTINENTAL BREED

With Raysonhall Matilda

James Nisbet, Sorn Mains Farm, Sorn, Mauchline

CHAMPION COMMERCIAL CATTLE

With Mercedes (LIMX)

J Nisbet, Sorn Mains Farm, Sorn

RESERVE CHAMPION COMMERCIAL CATTLE

With Firefly (LIMX)

J E J & D Hodge, Dykes Farm, Auchinleck

CHAMPION ABERDEEN ANGUS

With Duncanziemere Miss Belinda P092

Alistair Clark & Sons, Avisyard Farm, Cumnock

RESERVE CHAMPION ABERDEEN ANGUS

With Cardona Edwin S001

JR Galloway, Cardona Farm, Doune

CHAMPION HEREFORD

With Arranview 1 Emma

W & J Andrew, Oaklea Farm, Auchincruive

RESERVE CHAMPION HEREFORD

With Milovaig 1 Nero

D & S Smith & Son, 1 Ballochneil Cottage, Turnberry, Girvan

CHAMPION BEEF SHORTHORN

With Millerston Madeline Jazz

Jack P Ramsay, Millerston Farm, Mauchline

RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF SHORTHORN

With Millerston Kasper

Jack P Ramsay, Millerston Farm, Mauchline

CHAMPION BELTED GALLOWAY

With Huntfield Sage

J & Z Kirk, Low Kirkbride Farm, Auldgirth, Dumfries

RESERVE CHAMPION BELTED GALLOWAY

With Robergill Stornoway

Jennifer Taylor, Brae of Gadgirth, Sundrum, Ayr

YOUNG STOCKPERSONS - ‘BEEF’

1st – Master Gregor Vance

2nd – Master Adam McGuire

3rd – Master Gregor Watret

4th – Miss Amy Vance

5th – Master Ross Watret

6th – Master Alastair Marshall

YOUNG STOCKPERSONS EAST OF ENGLAND SMITHFIELD FESTIVAL - ‘BEEF’

1st – Miss Iona Smith

2nd – Miss Christina Smith

3rd – Miss Shona Andrew

OVERALL BEEF YFC CHAMPION Mr Andrew Wyllie, 23 Skeldon Drive, Dalrymple

AYR COUNTY SHOW CLYDESDALE HORSE AWARDS 2017

CHAMPION

Yeld Mare – Crossmakeever Avril

Charlotte Young, Hall Stud, By Ayr

RESERVE CHAMPION

Yeld Mare – Mill Miss Keriin

Mill Clydesdales, Greenan Mill, Rothesay Isle of Bute

BEST MALE

Entire Colt - Doura King of the Ring

Charlotte Young, Hall Stud, By Ayr

BEST FEMALE

Yeld Mare – Crossmakeever Avril

Charlotte Young, Hall Stud, By Ayr

BEST BRED BY EXHIBITOR

Yeld Mare – Mill Miss Keriin

Mill Clydesdales, Greenan Mill, Rothesay Isle of Bute

BEST GELDING

Andrew

Annette Noble, Peggyslea Farm, Nine Mile Burn, Penicuik

BEST 2 YEAR OLD COLT OR FILLY

Jim Rochead, Malcolmwood Farm, Blantyre, Glasgow

BEST PAIR

Mill Clydesdales, Greenan Mill, Rothesay Isle of Bute

Clydesdale Horse Young Farmers – 1st Andrew McMillan (Bute YFC) & 2nd James Hair (East Kilbride YFC)

Clydesdale Horse Stud Cart

1st – Charlotte Young, Hall Stud, By Ayr

2nd – John M McMillan & Family, Greenan Mill, Rothesay, Isle of Bute

3rd – Beverley Brown, Galcantray Clydesdales

AYR COUNTY SHOW SHEEP AWARDS 2017

CHAMPION SHEEP INTERBREED – National Westminster Bank Champion of Champions Trophy

Judge: Mr J Warnock

Border Leicester Tup Lamb

Mrs M Laidlaw, Kennel Mount, Galston

RESERVE CHAMPION SHEEP INTERBREED

Any Other Continental Breed Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Laine Daff, Greenside Cottage, Old Barn Road, Uplawmoor

CHAMPION SHEEP INTERBREED GROUP OF 3

SUFFOLK

Gregor R T Hiddleston, Rigghead, Shawhead, Dumfries

RESERVE CHAMPION SHEEP INTERBREED GROUP OF 3

BRITISH CHAROLLAIS

B G Radley, Loaningfoot, Georgetown Road, Dumfries

CHAMPION SUFFOLK SHEEP – The Kirkbride Cup 1975

Judge: Mr J Cannon

Suffolk Ewe Hogg

Wm Borthwick, Auchinraith, Mauchline

RESERVE CHAMPION SUFFOLK SHEEP

Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Mr Ashley Bothwell, Smithston Farm, Patna, Ayr

CHAMPION ZWARTBLES SHEEP

Judge: Mr J Strawhorn

Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Colin Rae, Wallacetown Farm, Brownrigg Loaning, Dumfries

RESERVE CHAMPION ZWARTBLES SHEEP

Gimmer

Aquila Zwartbles, Whitehouse Farm Cottage, Tough, Stirling

CHAMPION BRITISH CHAROLLAIS SHEEP

Judge: Mr R Templeton Jnr

Shearling Ewe

B G Radley, Loaningfoot, Georgetown Road, Dumfries

RESERVE CHAMPION BRITISH CHAROLLAIS SHEEP

Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Alexander Gray & Son, Langside Farm, Kirkfieldbank, Lanark

CHAMPION BORDER LEICESTER SHEEP – Guthrie Perpetual Trophy

Judge: Mr A Watson

Single Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Mrs M Laidlaw, Kennel Mount, Galston

RESERVE CHAMPION BORDER LEICESTER SHEEP

Tup Lamb

Mrs M Laidlaw, Kennel Mount, Galston

CHAMPION HAMPSHIRE DOWN

Judge: Mr K McCarthy

Ewe Hogg

Louise Forrest/Lorna Vevers/Laura White, Meinfoot, Lockerbie

RESERVE CHAMPION HAMPSHIRE DOWN

Ram Lamb

J & R McFarlane & L Rennie, West Lecropt, Bridge of Allan, Stirling

CHAMPION TEXEL SHEEP – The Warnock Trophy

Judge: Mr David Walker

Ewe Hogg

John & Glen Paterson, Oxenshaw Farm, Mauchline

RESERVE CHAMPION TEXEL SHEEP

Shearling Ram

Allan C Clark, Fineview Farm, Glenluce, Newton Stewart

CHAMPION ANY OTHER CONTINENTAL BREED

Judge: Mr D Clark

Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Laine Daff, Greenside Cottage, Old Barn Road, Uplawmoor

RESERVE CHAMPION ANY OTHER CONTINENTAL BREED SHEEP

Ram Lamb

Frances Barbour, Newark, Sanquhar, Dumfries

CHAMPION BELTEX SHEEP – Silver Trophy presented by The Beltex Sheep Society

Judge: Mr Paul Tippetts

Ewe Hogg

Jim & Wallace Kennedy, Lyonston, Maybole

RESERVE CHAMPION BELTEX SHEEP

Ewe Lamb

John Y Barclay & Co, Mid Brockloch Farm, Maybole

CHAMPION RYELAND BREED SHEEP

Judge: Mr E Henderson

Single Ewe Hogg

A Hunter Blair, Nether Cleugh Farm, Dalry, Castle Douglas

RESERVE RYELAND BREED SHEEP

Tup – any age other than lamb

A & D Mitchell, Wellhill Steadings, New Cumnock

CHAMPION ANY OTHER NATIVE OF SHEEP

Judge: Mr D Clark

Ewe Lamb

M & C Drummond, Cassington Farm, Maybole

RESERVE CHAMPION ANY OTHER NATIVE BREED SHEEP

Ewe Hogg

Jenny Smail, Underwood Stables, Craigie, Ayrshire

CHAMPION BLACKFACE SHEEP – Championship Trophy presented by the late ex-Provost W M Anderson

Judge: Mr D Fleming

Single Ewe Hogg

J W Kay & Co, Gass Farm, Straiton

RESERVE CHAMPION BLACKFACE SHEEP

Tup Hogg

W Stevenson & Son, Balrazzie Farm, Ballantrae

CHAMPION BLUEFACED LEICESTER Crossing Type SHEEP- The Cassington Trophy

Judge: Mr D Fleming

Single Ewe Hogg

J Nisbet, Sorn Mains, Sorn

RESERVE CHAMPION BLUEFACED LEICESTER Crossing Type SHEEP

Tup -any age other than lamb

Firm of Shawhead, Crawford John Mill Farm, Biggar

CHAMPION BLUEFACED LEICESTER Traditional SHEEP – The David Cruickshank Memorial Trophy

Judge: Mr L Currie

Single Ewe Hogg

M & C Drummond, Cassington Farm, Maybole

RESERVE CHAMPION BLUEFACED LEICESTER Traditional SHEEP

Single Ewe – having reared lamb/s in current year

Mrs Kate Smith, Low Arkland Farm, Kelton, Castle Douglas

CHAMPION COMMERCIAL SHEEP

Judge: Mr L Currie

Cross Bred Ewe Hogg

George W Allan, 5 Highfield Place, Ochiltree

RESERVE CHAMPION COMMERCIAL SHEEP

Cross Bred Pair of Ewe or Wedder Prime Lambs

Jim & Wallace Kennedy, Lyonston Farm, Maybole

YOUNG STOCKPERSONS

Judge: Mr R L Montgomerie

‘SHEEP’ – 11 years old and under – 1st – Master John Paterson

2nd – Master Glen Paterson

3rd – Master Cameron Barclay

4th – Master Finlay Barclay

‘SHEEP’ – 12 to 15 years – 1st – Miss Jenna Reid

2nd – Miss Lara Reid

3rd – Miss Erin Stevenson

4th – Master Murray McHarg

SHEEP BREEDS YFC

Judge: Mr J Warnock

1st – David Andrew – Ayr YFC

2nd – Iona Brisbane – Stranraer & Rhins YFC

TRUCK AYR Results

Rigid

1st – Duncan Plant Hire

Artic

1st – Iain Watt Haulage & Son

Vintage

1st – Hayton Coulthard

Fleet

1st – McGawn Bros, Maybole

Van

1st – Cal-Tek Systems