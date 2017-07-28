MSP put in picture about plant’s plans

South Scotland Conservative list MSP Brian Whittle has paid a visit to Land Energy’s Girvan wood pellet plant to find out more about its recent £6.4m expansion.

Land Energy is now the UK’s second largest wood pellet producer, turning out around 100,000 tonnes of product a year and employing 39 full-time staff and 25 contractors at its Ladywell Avenue site.

Mr Whittle, pictured being given a tour of the plant by operations manager John-Paul Santangeli, said: “Scotland has a strong record of supporting renewables, and I’m delighted to see that Land Energy are making the most of what Ayrshire has to offer.”

“Heating our homes requires huge amounts of energy, and the more we can use renewable heating sources like wood pellets the better.

“I hope Land Energy will continue to grow here and bring more jobs and opportunities to Girvan and the surrounding area.”

John Westmacott, Land Energy’s managing director, added: “We’re always pleased to be able to engage with MSPs and discuss how the biomass energy industry can develop in Scotland and be part of Scottish and UK energy policy on a long-term basis.

“There are many opportunities ahead for this industry, and Land Energy is determined to be part of the drive to deliver clean energy to businesses and homes.

“Our Girvan plant has just come out of a major expansion phase, and we aim to invest further over the next 24 months.”