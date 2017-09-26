NHS offers work experience to young people

NHS Ayrshire & Arran has joined forces with Jobcentre Plus in Ayrshire to offer work experience to young jobseekers.

The aim is to improve their understanding of the working world through the Youth contract programme.

This eight-week work experience placement gives young unemployed people who may lack experience the opportunity to adjust to the routines and habits of real working life, significantly improving their employment prospects.

One person who has benefitted from the Youth contract programme is Lloyd Halbert from Ayr. He undertook the eight-week placement as a clerical officer at University Hospital Ayr and has since been successful in securing a job with radiography. Lloyd commented: “I learned a great deal during the work experience programme and it has provided me with the opening to pursue a career with the NHS. The vision of NHS Ayrshire & Arran is something that I wholeheartedly support and it motivates me to work my hardest to ensure patients receive the most efficient healthcare possible.”

Margaret Jolly, Radiology Co-ordinator, X-Ray Department, University Hospital Ayr has been managing Lloyd throughout his placement. She said: “Helping young people to gain work experience can reap real benefits for the organisation as well as for themselves. For those who lack experience it gives them the chance to undertake real work in a real life working environment, helping them to adjust to the routines and habits of working life.

“Personally speaking it is my way of giving back. It has been very satisfying to be able to provide young people with an opportunity to gain work experience in our office, but more importantly to see them go from strength to strength and often to permanent employment within our organisation.”

To find out if you are eligible or for more information about the programme, please contact your work coach at your Local Job Centre.