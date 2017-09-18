No flying bats - but village exhibition goes down a treat

The weekend of Colmonell Exhibition was a bit of a mixed bag weatherwise with events including the bat walk on Friday evening being cancelled due to heavy showers - bats don’t fly in the rain, apparently!

The 19 brave souls who turned up for the walk had to adjourn to the Boars Head for a talk by Tom Hastings, and were very glad of a dry seat and a drink.

There were a great many exhibits on display.

Saturday dawned bright and fair, and amazingly stayed that way - the streets were busy with people walking from one venue to the next, doing the treasure hunt, or just chatting with old acquaintances - teas in the school were popular, and the community centre and kirk hall were busy with people admiring the exhibits.

The amount of photographs and memorabilia on display was astounding, and the main complaint from visitors was that there wasn’t enough time to see everything.

Musical entertainment on Saturday evening was provided in the Boars Head by Girvan Folk Club, and was enjoyed by all those who attended.

By Sunday the weather was back to the usual, showers meant that the target bowls had to be cancelled due to the green being waterlogged. However, there was again a good turnout in the community centre and kirk hall, and the watercolour art workshop held in the Boars Head, led by local artist Allan McNally was well attended.

All those present enjoyed the morning very much, as well as the lovely soup and drinks kindly provided by landlady Helen. In the afternoon the kirk hall hosted an archive film show, organised by Ian Jones from Girvan - again, there was a good turnout for this event.

Due to the weather the closing barbecue also had to be cancelled, but all who attended the weekend had nothing but praise for how it had gone, and look forward to Colmonell Development Group’s next event.