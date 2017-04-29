Pedigree herds go to auction

Harrison and Hetherington have today announced they have been invited to hold dispersal sales on behalf of two renowned pedigree Ayrshire herds.

Sales from Yorkshire’s Mulgrave Estate’s Bailiffscourt Herd and the Isle of Bute’s Bruchag Herd on behalf of J McAlister & Sons will take place on Wednesday 10th May at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale will see 266 head of cattle from two of the UK’s most successful pedigree Ayrshire herds go through the sale ring beginning with the dispersal of the Bailiffscourt herd at 11 am, followed by the Bruchag herd.

Commenting ahead of the sale, auctioneer Glyn Lucas, said: “Harrison and Hetherington is delighted to have been invited to conduct these dispersal sales on behalf of two of the most notable pedigree Ayrshire herds in the UK. These are both magnificent pedigree Ayrshire herds and the opportunity to buy such high calibre cattle really is rare, and one that should not be missed.”

One of the UK’s most notable and successful pedigree Ayrshire herds for many years, Bailiffscourt owned by the Dowager Marchioness of Normanby for over 60 years, and has flourished at Phipps Farm, on the Mulgrave Estate in North Yorkshire, under the management of Keith Thompson. The conformation of the herd is of a very high standard and the sale will include 6 Excellent, 8 Very Good and 16 Good Plus cows, as well as 3 Very Good milking heifers.

The herd is highly productive and produces high quality milk, mainly from grass on a simple management system. The sale will include: 22 heifers in milk, 22 second lactation cows, 13 third lactation cows and 13 four plus lactation cows.

Sires within the milking herd include Haresfoot Khan, Stamford Missing Link, Castern Tornado, Bailiffscourt Triple Fortune and Stamford Chocolate Nugget. Youngstock are sired by Heydale Windjammer, Twemlow Admiral Glen and Ardmore Crown Napier. All of the animals in the herd have been tested clear of BVD and are up to date with booster vaccinations. The herd is also TB free.

The Bruchag Pedigree Ayrshire herd is being offered for sale by the McAlister family who have farmed on the Isle of Bute since 1506 and have been milking Ayrshires at Bruchag Farm since 1944. We believe that the McAlister family are the only cattle breeders to have won National Shows in the last three centuries with the first in 1898 when they won the Supreme Championship at the Royal Highland Show. This complete dispersal sale will see a total of 128 Pedigree Ayrshire being offered for sale at Carlisle. This productive herd comprises some of the best Ayrshire genetics. The two current herd sires, Bruchag Memorial and Bruchag Starman, both display wonderful, modern Ayrshire traits. The herd is officially BVD tested clear and TB free.

Anyone interested in finding out more information on either herd, or on the sale, please visit www.harrisonandhetherington.co.uk or contact Borderway Mart by telephone 01228 406200 or email info@borderway.com.