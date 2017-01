A power cut affected houses and businesses across Girvan on Thursday, December 29.

Engineers were working to restore supplies in some areas of Girvan following the power cut which happend in the middle of the afternoon.

Power to some homes was cut off until supplies were restored at around 6.30pm.

A statement from SP Energy Networks said: “We are aware of a powercut in the KA26 postcode area in Girvan.

“Our engineers are working to restore supplies. Sorry for the inconvenience.”