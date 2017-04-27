Provost launches Dailly homes project

The Provost of South Ayrshire, Councillor Helen Moonie, pictured above with Jim Whitson of Ayrshire Housing, launched Ayrshire Housing’s latest development in Dailly. Four two-bedroom flats in two blocks will be created on the site of the former King’s Arms Hotel.

The development has been carefully designed by Ayr based ARPL to renew the corner of Main Street and Bridge Street.

Cutting the first sod, Councillor Moonie said: “This development will transform the village’s historic centre as well as bringing much needed new housing to the village. Ayrshire Housing has shown real tenacity in finding such an attractive new use for a site which has blighted the village for far too long”.

Ayrshire Housing’s Jim Whiston added: “This has been a challenging project for us. We’ve been trying to develop the site ever since the former hotel burnt down 15 or so years ago. Our interest picked up over five years ago following the Council’s demolition of the ruined hotel. Complex legal work to secure the site in conjunction with the Bargany Estate followed. We are very grateful for the generous financial support of both the Scottish Government and South Ayrshire Council. They have made this £800,000 project possible.”

Minister for Local Government and Housing Kevin Stewart said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working to deliver much needed affordable homes. £0.492m is being provided by the Scottish Government through its Affordable Housing Supply Programme to help deliver the project. The homes will not only benefit the households who will occupy them but also the wider village community.

“Across Scotland we are committed to maximising our investment in affordable housing. We have a target to deliver 50,000 affordable new homes by 2021 and are providing at least a £3 billion investment to achieve this.”

The contractor is 3B Construction who recently completed Ayr’s Belleisle golf pavilion, also designed by ARPL.

The flats are designed to be exceptionally energy efficient with super insulated and airtight walls. Electricity costs (there is no gas in the village) for heating should be kept low. Solar water heaters will further reduce running costs to the tenants. Mechanical heat recovery ventilation will ensure excellent air quality as it recycles heat into each flat. Designed to suit varying needs and with a central location, the flats will complement the existing housing supply in the village. Completion is due in January 2018.