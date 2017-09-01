Public events for new Stranoch windfarm

Local people are being given the opportunity to find out more information on a proposed new planning application for an already consented wind farm.

EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER) wants to make a new application for its Stranoch wind farm located between New Luce and Barrhill to amend its consented scheme. The company was awarded planning consent for a 24 turbine wind farm on the site in 2016, but is now reviewing the project following changes to UK Government support for onshore wind projects.

In order to make the wind farm more productive a new application using a range of taller turbines is now being considered and details of the new approach will be provided at a number of local drop-in exhibition events.

The consented Stranoch Wind Farm comprises 24 turbines of nominally 3MW each arranged in two clusters with blade tip heights of 110 metres and 135 metres above ground level.

EDF ER’s Head of Development Tony Scorer said: “Although we already have planning consent for a wind farm at the Stranoch site, changes to UK Government support for onshore wind projects has prompted a review of our plans.

“Our intention is to submit a new Section 36 application that would consider the use of more efficient turbines with heights of up to 175 metres to blade tip. We do not envisage an increase in the 24 turbines already consented for the project.

“The aim is to find a solution that would complement the topography and landscape of the Stranoch site and its surroundings and we expect the new development will broadly mirror what is already consented in terms of design and layout.”

Local residents and interested parties will be able to provide feedback and comments on the ongoing design work for the wind farm at displays on Tuesday 12th September at Barrhill Primary School (4.00pm – 8.00pm), on Wednesday 13th September at New Luce Memorial Hall (3.00pm – 7.30pm) and on Thursday, 14th September at Cairnryan Village Hall (3.00pm – 7.30pm).

The events will provide information on the environmental studies and design work being undertaken as part of the revised proposal. The project team will also be on hand to answer any questions.