Rotary donate £2200 towards new Quay Zone

The members of Girvan Rotary Club were given a private visit to Girvan’s brand new attraction by the General Manager Mr Peter Linton.

The visit to the Quayzone was to allow the Rotary club to hand over £2200, which was to enable Peter and his team to purchase a top of the range information display television and a custom built Lifeguard’s Chair.

This cash donation is considerable considering that Girvan Rotary membership is around 15 persons.

The Club were shown the new pool, the Gymnasium, the huge very impressive Kids soft play area, the activity area, and the boiler house and associated equipment.

Girvan Rotarians are very aware of the huge amount of work many individuals put into the dream of having a new pool for Girvan and after the walk round they were delighted with what they saw, and what had been achieved.

As they left, it was noticeable how touched we all were at the magnificent views of Girvan the centre exposes, as you look through its windows. Local people who like seeing Girvan at its best.

Local children were really are enjoying the soft play area – it’s a place the children can enjoy and the adults can have a chat. Jack Livingstone and Marco Sisi were two local lads using the Gym.

Jack said, ‘It’s a great gym with superb equipment, I really enjoy coming here‘.