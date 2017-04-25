Seven jobs to go at Nestle factory

Nestlé UK is informing employees of proposals to cut seven jobs at its Girvan factory.

The company plans to cut nearly 300 jobs at four different sites: York, Fawdon, Halifax and Girvan through 2017 and 2018. The company is hoping the cuts would be achieved through voluntary redundancies.

A spokesman for Nestle UK said: “The proposed changes include amended and standardised shift patterns at each factory and, at Fawdon, the most complex of Nestlé’s UK confectionery sites, the transfer of Blue Riband production to a Nestlé factory in Poland. This would mean being able to simplify and focus Fawdon’s operation.”

A 45 day consultation on the proposals is to be launched.