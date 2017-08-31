Village making an exhibition of itself

A Carrick village is set to host a weekend of special events inspired by a one-off community exhibition just over 40 years ago.

The Colmonell Exhibition on September 8th to 10th will see the village throw open its doors with exhibitions, guided walks and fun events involving the whole community, the local primary school and the church.

The exhibition is a re-run of an event in 1976 and the Colmonell Development Group want to bring it right up to date.

The whole village is involved in the organisation of the events which celebrate the history and heritage of the village.

The fun starts on the Friday evening with a bat walk at St Colmon church (gates 8.15pm). On Saturday 9th the official opening will be performed by the village’s oldest resident, 90 year-old Betty Robertson.

The exhibitions at the school, village hall and the church hall will use old photographs, archive film and vintage machinery to show life and work in the past.

The church is also having an open weekend.

There will also be a guided walk on part of the Pilgrim’s route and there will be local crafts demonstrations as well as watercolour art and folk music.

You can also try your hand at target bowls and fly fishing.

Events run from 11am-5pm on the Saturday and from 10am on the Sunday.

Back in 1976 the Colmonell Community Association organised the exhibition from an idea which cropped up at one of their meetings for an event invoving the whole community.

That day saw a history exhibition in the church hall, highland dancing, football competitions, sheepdog trials, a pet parade and the Lendalfoot exhibition.

Find out more on the ‘Colmonell’ facebook page.