South Ayrshire Area Commander, Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, is launching a week of action on doorstep crime across South Ayrshire.

Over the coming week, officers will be working closely with partners such as South Ayrshire Council Community Safety Team and Trading Standards officers, to raise awareness of bogus crime and target those involved in this type of criminality.

Doorstep crime affects some of the most vulnerable members of local communities, with perpetrators mainly targeting victims due to a perceived vulnerability, such as age, gender or disability.

Describing the activities that will take place, Chief Inspector I’Anson said: “We will have dedicated teams of local officers carrying out intelligence-led operations in key locations in Ayr and across South Ayrshire, to specifically disrupt and deter individuals whom we suspect are trying to commit doorstep crime.

“We will carry out joint visits with Trading Standards officers, to ensure that any ongoing work is bona fide, in order to protect the householder.

“I will also be opening our second South Ayrshire Community Safety Doorstep Crime seminar, which is being held at Ayr Town Hall on Tuesday 3rd October 2017.

“During the seminar we will have presentations from Trading Standards and from our Safer Communities Officer PC Dunlop about how we can work together to protect our community.”

For the latest information on how to beat doorstep crime visit: http://www.scotland.police.uk/…/doorstep-crime-and-bogus-ca…

If you think you may have been a victim of doorstep crime or know someone else who has, or if you have information about doorstep crime in your area, please call 101.

In an emergency always phone 999.