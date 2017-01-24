Local force to target road safety

Police in South Ayrshire are to carry out a five week road safety campaign in response to recent serious and fatal road accidents.

From Monday 6 February 2017, local police officers supported by road traffic officers and partner agencies are set to carry out dedicated high visibility mobile and foot patrols in order to educate all road users in relation to safe driver behaviour and road use.

The operation will run for five weeks and conclude on 6 March 2017.

The overall objectives will be to deter illegal vehicle use, enforce appropriate legislation and include speed checks on busy roads which have been identified by local communities as having particular issues. Enforcement is one tactic, but the campaign will be supported with positive engagement and educational efforts by Police and partners at South Ayrshire Community Safety Department.

Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, Area Commander for South Ayrshire said: “We will be implementing a coordinated road safety campaign in South Ayrshire, led by local officers with the support of the road policing department and partner agencies.

“This campaign responds to the increased number of serious and fatal road incidents that have occurred on our local roads towards the end of 2016.

“It is hoped that this targeted approach will both increase the general awareness of road safety and ultimately have an impact on road collisions across South Ayrshire.

“When it comes to vehicles we use on roads in our community – it is imperative for the safety of all road users and the public that these vehicles are safe and roadworthy.

“We cannot afford to take vehicle safety for granted.”

“Our officers will be increasing the number of speed checks carried out as part of this campaign to ensure drivers are not breaking the law.”

The campaign will culminate on 6 March in conjunction with the award winning “Reckless Driving Wrecks lives” programme which aims to encourage young people to think about road safety.