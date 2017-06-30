Long service is recognised

A special thank-you has been made to a special group of people who have dedicated their time and efforts to helping vulnerable children.

An award ceremony has been held in recognition of the dedicated and hard working men and women who make up the Children’s Panel in Ayrshire.

Many members have been part of the Children’s Hearing System for an impressive number of years including Roy Drennan (22 years), Marjorie Blaikie (20 years) and Jennifer Wyper (15 years). An additional six members have served 10 years in role with a further 18 members serving between five and ten years.

Children’s Panel members make vital decisions to help vulnerable children and young people who have offended or are in need of care and protection.

South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie said: “It was an honour to meet some of the long standing Ayrshire Children’s Panel Members and let them know just how much we appreciate the work they do”.

“It’s a challenging role but helping children and young people improve their lives and the lives of those closest to them is a great motivator. Each panel member is a dedicated individual who treats everyone in need with great sensitivity. There is no doubt becoming a Children’s Panel Member can be demanding but it’s also incredibly rewarding, so if you’re free for two, half-days per month, why not get in touch, you could end up changing a lot of lives for the better.”

The ceremony was staged to celebrate the work of the dedicated members of the Children’s Panel in Ayrshire who, in total, have given a remarkable 230 years of service to the Children’s Hearing System.

The Children’s Hearing System is Scotland’s unique system of care and justice. Panel members make vital decisions at a children’s hearing, to help vulnerable children and young people who are in need of care and protection or who have offended. Hearings are conducted in private to protect the children, which means that the vital work often goes unnoticed.

Each year the Children’s Hearing System runs a recruitment campaign looking for new members from all walks of life. You don’t need any particular qualifications but must be over 18 and either live or work in Ayrshire. This year, the recruitment campaign runs from 14 August to 10 September with a closing date for applications of 26 September.

Potential panel members are invited along to an information evening at Greenwood Conference Centre, Dreghorn, Irvine, on 12 September at 7pm.

There will be many involved in the system in attendance who will be able to give you an insight about what it’s like to be a panel member.

Anyone interested in becoming a panel member can also call 01294 324162/4155 or alternatively visit www.childrenspanelscotland.org