Maybole bookmakers staff member threatened with weapon during robbery

Detectives in Ayrshire are appealing for information following a robbery in Maybole on Sunday 8th October.

Around 5.35pm a man entered the Ladbrokes bookmakers in High Street and threatened a member of staff with a weapon, demanding money.

The suspect then left the premises with a three figure sum of cash and drove off in a light coloured saloon car heading towards John Knox Street.

He is described as being in his early 40s with stubble and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and light coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell from Ayr CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area yesterday evening and may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ayr CID via 101 and quote incident number 3261 of Sunday 8th October 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”