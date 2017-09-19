Nursery kids suffer after thieves try to steal their bus

Police in Stranraer are carrying out enquiries after attempts were made to steal the Busy Bee’s nursery bus.

Between 5.30am on 18th and 11.30am on 19th September, attempts were made to steal the Black Ford Tourneo while it was parked at premises in London Road, Stranraer.

Constable Stephen Judge at Stranraer said: “I am particularly disappointed that anyone would consider targeting a nursery bus.

“Although the suspects have been unsuccessful in their attempt to steal it, the damage caused has meant the bus cannot be used by the kids at the local nursery.

“This will upset a lot of people in the Stranraer area and I would ask anyone within information about the crime contact Stranraer Police office on 101.”