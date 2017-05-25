Police in Ayrshire reviewing event security

Police are warning people in Ayrshire to be alert as the security threat to the UK remains critical, and are reviewing safety arrangements with event organisers.

It was also reported that there have had no hate crimes or incidents relating to the tragic events in Manchester on Monday where 22 people were killed, including an eight-year-old girl, and scores injured by a terrorist bomb.

Local police in Ayrshire continue their normal duties and have the assistance of armed police and border police units.

Ayrshire Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Paul Main said: “The tragic events in Manchester on Monday evening and the increase in threat level within 24 hours is a new experience for us all. The effects of Monday have been felt all around the country and Ayrshire is no exception.

“Whilst it is an unprecedented period I wish to reassure the people of Ayrshire that we are prepared. My team have spent the last two days reviewing our contingency plans and preparedness to ensure we respond to the change in threat level and continue to deliver the services that communities in Ayrshire expect and deserve.

“At this time officers based in Ayrshire remain in their core roles and are continuing with their routine duties. We are assisted by several national departments, such as Armed Policing, Control Rooms and Custody Centres and Border Policing Command providing increased staffing levels and capability.

“So whilst the threat level has changed, policing in Ayrshire continues. We are retaining the opening hours of police stations at this time and I shall keep this under review. We continue to review the safety and security arrangements for events in Ayrshire over the next two weeks and we are working with event organisers to ensure necessary and proportionate plans are in place. We are continuing with as many meetings and opportunities for community engagement as possible.

“Additionally we have met with a range of partners in the private and public sector sharing guidance and advice in relation to the change in threat level. It is sad that we are all becoming familiar with such messages after so many similar incidents across Europe but the messages are important and their familiarity is something we should take advantage of.

“Remember, Communities Defeat Terrorism; Be Alert Not Alarmed and think about your personal security at home, at work and when you are out and about socially.

“I am pleased we have had no hate crimes or incidents relating to the events in Manchester. This is good news and I hope this can continue.

“Despite recent events Ayrshire is still open for business and I expect this weekend to be a busy one with people enjoying their time in Ayrshire with good weather, a holiday weekend for many and the end of the exam period.”

More information and guidance is available at https://act.campaign.gov.uk

If you have any concerns or information about suspicious activity please contact Police Scotland on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or in an emergency dial 999