Police launch roads campaign

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are being encouraged to take extra care on the roads, as Police Scotland launched a national vulnerable road users campaign this week.

Head of Road Policing Andy Edmonston said: “As schools, colleges and universities prepare for their summer break, the tourist season nears its peak, and our weather hopefully takes a turn for the better, we can expect to see an increase in the number of people venturing out on foot and pedal cycles to enjoy it.

“In 2016, 32 pedestrians, eight pedal cyclists and 30 motorcyclists sadly lost their lives on Scotland’s roads.

“We are all too aware of the devastation such incidents cause, a devastation that extends well beyond immediate family and friends, and one that lasts a lifetime for those affected.

“All road users, particularly those in the vulnerable category, are encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety and to share our road space respectfully and responsibly too.

“During this week-long campaign, all Police Scotland officers will be out engaging with the public to both educate and, where necessary, enforce, to positively influence attitudes and road user behaviour.”

You can find out more about what events the police are planning during the campaign on Facebook and Twitter using the hash tag #GoSafeRoadSafe or www.roadsafetyscotland.org.uk