Police name woman killed in hit and run accident on A77

Police have named a woman who died in a hit and run road accident on Monday, January 30 on the A77 as 59 year-old Mrs Joan Price from Troon.

Around 9.35pm Mrs Price’s red Nissan Pulsar car, which was travelling northbound, was struck by a southbound black VW Golf on the A77, near to the Holmston Roundabout, Ayr.

A 39 year-old female passenger was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital where she remains for treatment. Medical staff described her condition as stable.

The driver of the VW Golf and his passenger, also a man, left the scene of the accident prior to police arrival. It is believed they got into a silver Audi A3 that was also on the A77 at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing enquiries to trace to occupants of the black VW Golf involved in the crash and also the driver and passenger of the silver Audi A3 which was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine through the 101 number or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.