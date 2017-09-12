Police seize £50,000 worth of heroin

Four people, including a 71 year-old man, are expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court today, (Tuesday 12 September) after £50,000 worth of heroin was seized by police.

Police Scotland report that they seized heroin with a value of around £50,000 and a large quantity of cash near Dumfries on Monday 11 September 2017.

Four people, two men aged 71 and 41 from Dumfries, a 35 year-old woman from Dumfries and a 43 year-old man from Paisley were all arrested.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the matter.