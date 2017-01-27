Police targeting road safety

Road safety and uninsured drivers are the targets of two police campaigns starting in South Ayrshire.

Officers in South Ayrshire are to start a road safety campaign after a number of serious and fatal accidents in the area.

From Monday 30 January, local police officers supported by road traffic officers are set to carry out high visibility mobile and foot patrols in order to educate all road users in relation to safe driver behaviour and road use.

The operation will conclude on 6 March 2017.

The campaign will include speed checks on busy roads which have been identified by local communities as having particular issues.

The campaign will be supported with positive engagement and educational efforts by Police and partners at South Ayrshire Community Safety Department.

Chief Inspector Gary I’Anson, Area Commander for South Ayrshire said: “This campaign responds to the increased number of serious and fatal road incidents that have occurred on our local roads towards the end of 2016.

“Ensure that you observe speed limits at all times. Our officers will be increasing the number of speed checks to ensure drivers are not breaking the law.”

Uninsured drivers are being targeted by police in a nationwide campaign by Police Scotland starting on Monday (January 30) which will run through to Sunday (February 5).

Road Policing Officers, who will be supported by their divisional colleagues, will use the latest intelligence to focus on known uninsured drivers and hotspots, with drivers found to be breaking the law facing points, fines and having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “Officers will be using the latest intelligence to target potential uninsured drivers and hotspots, and by doing this we hope to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public while maximising the effectiveness of the operation.”