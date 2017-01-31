Woman dies in hit and run accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a hit and run road accident in Ayrshire on Monday 30 January 2017.

Around 9.35pm a 59 year-old woman died after her northbound red Nissan Pulsar car was struck by a southbound black VW Golf on the A77, near to the Holmston Roundabout, Ayr.

Police say the deceased will not be named until relatives have been informed.

A 39 year-old female passenger was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital where she remains for treatment. Medical staff describe her condition as stable.

The driver of the VW Golf and his passenger, also a man, left the locus prior to police arrival. It is believed they got into a silver Audi A3 that was also on the A77 at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley, Divisional Road Policing Unit, Irvine, is appealing for information.

He said: “From witnesses, the two men in the VW Golf got out of the car and jumped into a silver Audi A3 that had been in the vicinity at the time of crash.

“The VW Golf was un-driveable and recovered at the scene. Due to the extent of the damage to the car, it is possible that either one, or both of the occupants, could have been injured by the impact of the crash. A number of people came to the aid of the two women in the car and called the emergency services, however, we still would like to hear to anyone who was on the A77 around the time of the crash and who saw it happen. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the cars – all three – prior to the crash and who can provide information about the way they were being driven at the time – this can be either on the A77 or on the nearby roads. Anyone with information should contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Irvine through the 101 number or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

The A77 between Holmston and Whitletts roundabouts was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out an investigation.