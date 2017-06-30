Confucius hub opens at Gardenrose

It was a celebration of all things Chinese at Gardenrose Primary recently as the school officially launched its Confucius Hub.

The hub is already promoting Chinese language and culture in Maybole and beyond, delivering learning through a mix of interactive activities such as music, dance and even cookery.

Lynn Crossan SAC, Miss Liu, Provost, Miss Tian Li, Director (CISS) Mrs Sarah Boyd, acting depute ht Gardenrose Mrs Louise Morrison, acting ht, Gardenrose Miss Bei Li, Chinese teacher QMA.

The Gardenrose hub is set to build on the success of the hub opened at Queen Margaret Academy in September last year.

Since then, hundreds of children and young people from 3 to 17 have been learning Mandarin and delving into ancient Chinese traditions such as calligraphy.

As a direct result of the Gardrenrose Confucius Hub, young people at Carrick Academy are now able to choose from a number of Chinese electives and be involved in a variety of projects.

A senior pupil from the Academy has been successful in securing a scholarship in Tianjin and will be linking closely with the Gardenrose Hub while he is in China.

Councillor William Grant, Lifelong Learning Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “In recent years, we have been actively working with the Confucius Institute, funded by the Scottish Government and Hanban, to promote Chinese language and culture in our schools.

“We recognise the importance of learning Mandarin and understanding and appreciating the Chinese culture. China forms a major part of the global economy and we need to ensure our young people are in a position to capitalise on any future career opportunities, particularly in the aerospace and engineering sectors which are so important to the economy of South Ayrshire”

South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie said: “It was a fantastic launch event with the children and staff immersing themselves in Chinese history and culture.

“I would like to thank everyone that took part and particularly Miss Liu, the Chinese language assistant.

“She has been instrumental in the success of the hub so far, visiting schools and organising after school clubs which are proving a big hit with the children.”