Creative carousel for pupils

Ayrshire College hosted a ‘Creative Carousel’ taster event for secondary school pupils at its Ayr Campus, in collaboration with The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

25 different secondary schools in Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway were invited to come along and hear about the various opportunities available for 2017/18.

Pupils were made aware of the creative options available at the three institutions as they enjoyed workshops in expressive drawing, printmaking, theatre making and sound production.

While the pupils engaged in the creative activities, their teachers were able to hear about the courses and progression routes on offer at Ayrshire College, The Glasgow School of Art and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Some of the courses on offer at Ayrshire College are Acting, Art and Design, Fashion, Film and Broadcasting, Music, Photography, Sound Production, Technical Theatre and Visual Communication.

The Glasgow School of Art offers undergraduate courses in Architecture; a wide range of Design disciplines including Communication Design, Interior Design, Fashion and Textiles, Silversmithing & Jewellery, Product Design and Product Design Engineering; Games and Virtual Reality and 3D sound; and Fine Art including Painting & Printmaking, Sculpture and Environmental Art and Fine Art Photography.

The RCS is a national and international centre of excellence for performing arts education, ranked in the world top three for performing arts education. Celebrating its 170th anniversary in 2017, it is now one of world’s leading multi-disciplinary conservatoires offering specialised and intensive teaching in music, drama, dance, film and production, as well as encouraging trans-disciplinary learning across its uniquely innovative curriculum.

Julie Thorne, Head of Learning & Skills for Arts & Fashion at Ayrshire College, said “It’s been a pleasure working with GSA and RCS and meeting colleagues from the school sector. Pupils participated in the workshops with great enthusiasm and with great results, whilst teachers went home armed with brochures and leaflets and a better understanding of what is on offer after school.”

Suzanne Kay, The Glasgow School of Art Widening Participation Manager, said “The Glasgow School of Art is a world leader in the visual creative disciplines. We want as many Scottish pupils as possible to consider making a career in the creative industries. Events like this one at Ayrshire College are a terrific opportunity for us to engage with staff and to give the students hands on experience of the kind of creative education that they would enjoy at the GSA.”

Jesse Paul, Fair Access Manager at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said “It was a pleasure to show the staff and pupils of Ayrshire’s schools the wide range of career opportunities within the creative industries.”