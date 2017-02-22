Dailly pupils’ annual Scottish event

Dailly Primary School held its

annual Scottish Event where the classes sing Scottish songs and hear the winners of the Poetry Competition recite their poems to the school and parents.

Each year the children learn a Scottish/Roberts Burns poem and are judged by the Dailly Jolly Beggars who provide prizes for the winners. As part of this, all pupils in P5-6 do some Scottish art and do a Robert Burns Project - a winners is chosen from each class for each of these areas.

The school are very thankful to the Jolly Beggars for the kind donations each year.

The winners this year were: Poetry Recitals - Early Years Centre - Sarah Nelson & Rhys Nelson Primary 1/2 - Emilie Cairns, Jacob Lee, James Mwaranu Primary 3/4 - Callum Connelly, Arianna Mwarandu, Arran Lee P5 - Alana Fraser, Danna Fraser, Robert Clark P6/7 - Sophie Dalton, Millie Gibson, Lewis Connelly

Art Winners - P5 - Logan Stevenson P6 - Demi-Leigh Brown P7 - Alana Cairns

Project Winners - P5 - Logan Stevenson P6 - Arianna Mwarandu P7 - Jack Gray