Fundraising feast for space school duo

Every year NASA space school in Houston, Texas give students across the world the opportunity to attend a residential two week course.

There are only 48 places on offer and two of our Girvan Academy pupils, Lauren McEwan and Antonio Sisi, have been successful in securing places.

Not only did they have to gain A grades in Physics they also have to raise £2500 to cover flights and tuition fees.

L’abbiocco pop-up restaurant are hosting a fundraising feast to help Lauren and Antonio get to Texas.

Instead of the usual restaurant table layout there will be one large table which is able to seat 14 guests.

So come along, meet new foodie friends and help Lauren and Antonio represent Girvan at the NASA space sachool.

The pop-up restaurnatnt will be at the host venue of the Cafe Royale, Dalrymple Street, Girvan on Saturday, April 29. There will be two sittings, 5.30pm to 7.30pm and 8-10pm. To book text or call 07934645848 or facebook message @labbioccogirvan