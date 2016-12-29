Girvan’s centre of excellence

A day service which supports adults with learning disabilities in Girvan and the surrounding area has been awarded a certificate of excellence.

Girvan Opportunities were given the award by ASDAN, a charity which supports thousands of registered learning centres throughout the UK.

The certificate, which has only been awarded to nine learning centres in Scotland, was given in recognition of excellent practice particularly in relation to ‘Inclusive Curriculum’ as Girvan Opportunities ensure learning is accessible to all.

For the last three years, Girvan Opportunities has provided ASDAN classes to develop life skills among adults, giving them the confidence to become more independent and achieve their personal outcomes.

The centre is popular among adult learners. “I liked getting to meet new people,” said one of the service users, David. “I speak up more now,” said Brian. Service user Samantha said she now liked going out into the community.

Councillor Rita Miller, Chair of the South Ayrshire Integration Joint Board said: “This is a wonderful achievement for the service and is the culmination of a lot of hard work. It’s clear the people love attending and not just to learn new things but to socialise and gain confidence too. Staff take time to understand the needs of the learners and I am glad that this attention to detail has been recognised by ASDAN.

“Anyone that wants to learn in South Ayrshire should have the opportunity no matter their age, background or ability. These learners are proof that small steps can make a big difference. Well done to the staff and to everyone that attends Girvan Opportunities.”

John Furness, Director of National Operations for ASDAN said: “In 2016 ASDAN selected 114 centres to receive the Centre of Excellence Certificate, 9 were from Scotland. Girvan Opportunities was awarded the ASDAN certificate for Centre Excellence of its outstanding work in Scotland and its inclusive curriculum.”