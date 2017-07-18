Graduations at Gardenrose

It was double celebration time at Gardenrose Early Years Centre at the end of term.

The preschool children were celebrating their graduation from Early Years with a special ceremony filled with songs. There was even a very special song written for them called “Open the P1 Door”. The children were presented with their own certificate and pencil case from the staff and a new school tie from the Parent Council.

Also celebrating was long serving member of staff, Ramona Rogers, who is retiring after 38 years service. She told the parents that she has worked at Gardenrose for 26 years and will miss it very much. All the staff, children and parents wish her many happy years ahead in her retirement.