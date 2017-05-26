NASA touches down in Ayrshire

Mission Discovery is a week-long educational programme developed by the International Space School Educational Trust (ISSET).

It is an exceptional learning experience, with students learning all about space in the company of NASA leaders. The programme took place in Ayrshire for the first time last year thanks to funding provided by the Ayrshire College Foundation.

It kicks off with the Ayrshire Connects event which connects students with inspiring women and potential employers. Back by popular demand is Sarah Murray, Assistant Chief Robotics Engineer from NASA who will share her story about how passion and perseverance helped her to achieve success. From growing up in an area of deprivation, experiencing racism and discrimination in pursuit of a successful career.

As part of this event Ayrshire College are looking for female STEM ambassadors who would be interested in attending the event on the 19th June, at Ayrshire College, Kilmarnock Campus and willing to be interviewed for a blog about their journey throughout a STEM related career.

Contact Danielle McPherson, DYW Communications & Administration Officer by email at: danielle@dywayrshire.com