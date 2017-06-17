New Dailly Primary officially opened

The new Dailly Primary School was officially opened last week with children and families among the VIP guests.

The new £3.8 million two-storey school has space for 100 children. The school has also been designed to accommodate 30 children in an integrated Early Years centre, something that allows three and four year olds to attend in a single session. The project was delivered by Morrison Construction.

Councillor William Grant officially opens the new Dailly Primary School.

A new £2m extension at Annbank Primary was also opened.

Wendy Rigg, Acting Headteacher at Dailly Primary School said, “We would like to thank South Ayrshire Council, and the contractors for working closely with the staff, pupils and parents to ensure that we were provided with this truly remarkable facility to serve the village and surrounding area of Dailly.

“My personal thanks goes to staff, pupils, parents and the wider community who showed great resilience and forbearance throughout the project, and true community spirit to ensure a successful conclusion for all.

“Dailly Primary and Early Years Centre, stands once again in the centre of the village, with the ‘Feed my Lambs’ stone from the original building, displayed proudly at the front, as a reminder of what has gone before. A new chapter has now begun and the school will be part of shaping the lives of future generations in the years ahead.”

Pictured from left to right; Cllr Ian Fitzsimmons, Cllr Peter Henderson, acting Headteacher, Wendy Rigg, Headteacher, Louise Morrison, Portfolio Holder, Cllr William Grant, South Ayrshire provost, Helen Moonie, SAC Chief Executive, Eileen Howat, Cllr Alec Clark

Councillor William Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Lifelong Learning, who performed the official opening of the new school, said: “Investing in education remains a priority, particularly for rural areas, where additional resources can help to transform community life.

“The new school at Dailly and the Annbank extension have already been warmly embraced, and it’s clear that staff, children and visitors alike are making good use of the resources available.

“These projects have been real group efforts and I’d like to thank everyone involved, from the contractors who built the schools, through to the fantastic performances we saw at the official openings to bring the projects to life. This is the best possible start and I look forward to seeing education thrive at the two schools in the years ahead.”