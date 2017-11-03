Police deliver online safety workshop at Ayrshire College

As part of ‘Get Safe Online Week’, Ayrshire College Campus liaison officer PC Bradford has been delivering workshops for students and staff to give them up-to-date information and advice about how to keep safe online.

More than 150 students and staff attended workshops delivered by PC Bradford in Ayr, Kilwinning and Kilmarnock vampuses between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

PC Bradford covered issues such as how to use the internet and Social Media sites safely, cyberbullying and its effects, as well as how to deal with and report offensive online behaviour.