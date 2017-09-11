Prize night at Girvan Academy

Girvan Academy held its prizegiving ceremony on Thursday, September 7 at the school theatre.
Principal guest speaker for the evening was Marianne Maxwell with music provided by Katie Forbes on Clarsach, Sarah Cosslett on Piano and Tania McTaggart on Bagpipes.
Girvan Academy Dux for this year is Monica Espinosa who was presented with the Joseph Howitt Quaich, the S5 prizes for Mathematics and Physics, the Bruce Prize for Geography and the Wm. Grant prize for Biology.
Monica, who is an international chess player, could not attend the prizegiving ceremony as she was taking part in an important competition.
Girvan Academy Parent Council First Year Prize went to Markos Papakanellou, Second Year Prize winner was Ethan Wild, Third Year Prize winner was Daniel Conlan and Fourth Year Prize winner was Rachel Stirling who was also presented with the FMC Biopolymer (UK) Ltd Prize for Chemistry in S4 and the S4 prizes for Physics, Biology, Mathematics and English.
Prize winners
Certificates in S1; Caitlin Calver, Daryl Conway, Jenna MacKinnon, Abbie Milroy, Emma Mooney,
Prize winners in S1; Neve Britain, Darcy McCulloch, Mark McMillan, Markos Papakanellou, Abbi Philips
Certificates in S2; Zoe Allan, Emma Julyan, Emma Laurenson, Ewan Mackenzie, Annie McGarvie
Prize winners in S2; Katie Forbes, Jorgi Kelly, Megan Moore, Eilidh Murray, Ethan Wild
Certificates in S3; Josiah Agbi, Zak Jenkins, John Kerr, Ellie Stevenette, Skye Trotter
Prize winners in S3; Daniel Conlan, Harry Flower, Rhiann Grieve, Brook Mills, Rachael Roxburgh
Certificates in S4; Toni Black, Teegan Hicks, Kai Hilliard, Tabitha Kelly, Charlie Russell,
Prize winners in S4; Lucy Cosslett, Alexander McCrindle, Elinor Neilan, Dylan Powell, Rachel Stirling,
Certificates in S5; Ellie Crawford, Lauren McEwan, David Oliphant, Beth Radic, Hannah Thomson, Hannah Traynor
Prize winners in S5; Courtney Clark, Sarah Cosslett, Monica Espinosa, Rosie Kerr, Antonio Sisi, Robert Walker
Town Twinning Association Prize for French; S1 – Emma Mooney S2 – Eilidh Murray S3 – Ellie Stevenette S4 – Rachel Stirling
North Parish Church - RMPS Prize in S3; Skye Trotter
South Parish Church – RMPS Prize in S4; Mackenzie Kerr
Certificate for Achievement in Dance S1 – Kaidyn Mitchell S2 – Lara Owens S3 – Lauren Bradshaw S4 – Rachel Stirling S5 – Katie Laird
FMC Biopolymer (UK) Ltd Prize for Chemistry in S4; Rachel Stirling
Prize for Physics in S4; Rachel Stirling
Prize for Biology in S4; Rachel Stirling
Prize for Mathematics in S4; Rachel Stirling
Prize for English in S4; Rachel Stirling
McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Prize for Scientific Studies in S4; Skye Fenton
Alexander Noble Prize for Technical Subjects in S4; Jay Reid
Prize for Computing Science in S4; Tabitha Kelly
Prize for Modern Studies in S4; Colin Kemp
Stephen Scholes Prize for History in S4; Kendall Robson
Stephen Scholes Prize for Geography in S4; Teegan Hicks
Galbraith Pritchard Prize for NAT5 Business Management ; Hannah Traynor
The McKinstry Company Prize for NAT 5 Administration; Shannon Armstrong
Guardian Prize for Graphic Communication; Antonio Sisi
Malin Court Prize for Home Economics; Robert Walker
Carrick Cakes Practical Food Skills in Hospitality; Ailsa Buchanan
The Audrey Barbour Award for Excellence in Music; Sarah Cosslett
The William Grant & Sons Prize for Biology; Monica Espinosa
The Bruce Prize for Geography; Monica Espinosa
FMC Biolpolymer (UK) Ltd Prize for Chemistry in S5; Robert Walker
Prize for Physics S5; Monica Espinosa
Prize for Mathematics S5; Monica Espinosa
The Howitt Prize for English ; Victoria Briggs
The Joseph Howitt Prize for French ; Payton McMaster
The Jean & Stan Milner Memorial Prize for RMPS; Beth Radic
McLaughlin & Harvey Construction Prize for Product Manufacture; Patrick Shaw
The Galbraith Pritchard Prize for Computing Science; Robert Walker
Girvan Academy Prize for Modern Studies; Jenna Browne
The P&C Hamilton Prize for Physical Education; David Oliphant
The John D Smith Memorial Trophy for Excellence in History; Sarah Cosslett
The RS Richard Prize for Art & Design ; Sommer Manson
The Prize for Performing Arts; Katie Forbes/Eilidh Murray
Girvan Academy Dance Prize; Emily Clark
Golf Cup (Handicap); Alexander McCrindle
Golf Cup (Scratch); Kieren Beauchamp
Badminton ; Junior Girls – Jenny McCreath; Senior Boys – Kyle Brown
Athletics; S1 Boys Athletic Champion – Jacob McFarlane; S1 Girls Athletic Champion – Honor Stewart-Fairbairn; S2 Boys Athletic Champion – Nathan Livingstone; S2 Girls Athletic Champion – Abigail Eadie/Kelly Hamilton; S3 Boys Athletic Champion – Daniel Conlan; S3 Girls Athletic Champion – Bianca Brown/Rachael Roxburgh; Senior Boys Athletic Champion – David Oliphant; Senior Girls Athletic Champion – Toni Black
Pupil Staff Bowls- Cooper McClymont
Ayrshire College Award for Contribution to the Local Community; Aaron Sloan
Linton Award for Special Achievement ; Tenisha Aubad
Pupil Council Prize for Staff; Mrs Kathleen McMeikan, Home Economics
Literature Award; Ethan Wild
Literature Award Runner Up; Katie Forbes
The Nestle Prizes for Services to Girvan Academy; Captains: Codie Hodge & Lewis McWilliam; Vice Captains: Findlay Kerr & Natalie Purdie
Overall School Interhouse Competition Winners; Ailsa
Girvan Academy Parent Council First Year Prize; Markos Papakanellou
Girvan Academy Parent Council Second Year Prize; Ethan Wild
Girvan Academy Parent Council Third Year Prize; Daniel Conlan
Girvan Academy Parent Council Fourth Year Prize; Rachel Stirling
The Joseph Howitt Quaich and Girvan Academy Dux; Monica Espinosa
Almost Done!
Registering with Carrick Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.