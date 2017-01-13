Pupil teacher ratio good despite fall in teacher numbers

South Ayrshire Council says it still has more teachers per pupil than the national average despite a fall in teacher numbers.

Figures in the summary of statistics for schools in Scotland published by the Scottish Government show that in 2015 South Ayrshire had a total of 1104 teachers with 496 in primary schools and 507 in secondary schools.

In 2016 the total had fallen to 1084 with 491 primary teachers and 494 secondary teachers.

In Scotland there were 253 more teachers in 2016 than there were in 2015.

Douglas Hutchison, Director of Educational Services, said: “The overall fall in pupil numbers in our secondary schools results in a reduction in teacher numbers, however there are still more teachers per pupil in South Ayrshire schools when compared to the national average.

“In addition, 19% of our primary schools have 18 pupils or fewer in P1-P3 classes compared to a national average of 12.7% and 90% of children in our early years centres and classes have access to a registered teacher compared to only 71% nationally.

“Across Scotland there is a lack of supply teachers and the Scottish Government, which has responsibility for leading on teacher workforce planning, is looking to address this issue, in the meantime we are keeping our supply teacher adverts open for the full year to encourage more applicants.”