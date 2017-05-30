Sports day fun for pupils

Girvan pupils have had five days of fun with the annual sports day taking place during Health Week.

The whole school is took part in Health Week from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th May with a full programme of special sporting activities throughout the school week.

Throwing the hammer.

Pupils ran a daily mile, on Monday there was skipping and Boxercise and Tuesday saw tennis coaching with young Scottish player Jonny Townend and bowls at Girvan Bowling Green.

Sports Day took place at Hamilton Park, Girvan on Wednesday 24th May.

There was a football festival on Thursday and Friday was Silly Gilly day.

The potato and spoon race.

Tossing the Caber.

Throwing the javelin.

Football skills.

The sack race.