Students nail the art of make-up

Ayrshire College students have taken part in end-of-year make-up and nail art competitions at the Ayr Campus.

Beauty students showed off their creativity in three different categories: bridal make-up, fantasy make-up and nail art. The students had two hours to perfect their ideas on their models.

Rachel Godfrey (fantasy make-up), Kaley Hollywood (nail art) and Brogann McCall (bridal make-up) as the winners

College lecturers and make-up artistry students judged the final results and named Rachel Godfrey (fantasy make-up), Kaley Hollywood (nail art) and Brogann McCall (bridal make-up) as the winners.

Samantha Hart (nail art) and Hannah Thompson-Brooks (fantasy make-up) were awarded Highly Commended certificates for their efforts.

Lynn Rush, the Beauty lecturer at Ayrshire College who organised the competition, said “This was their first in-house competition as part of their group award, showcasing their skills in make-up and nail artistry. The standard was of a very high level, with two students achieving Highly Commended recognition in addition to the three category winners.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to the make-up artistry students who judged the competition and the Student Association for their generosity in donating prizes for the winners.”