Ex-Ophelia set to cause havoc

The Met Office has updated its weather warnings as ex-hurricane Ophelia nears landfall in Ireland, and it is expected to reach the west of Scotland later this afternoon.

An amber warning will be in effect from midday in Northern Ireland, and potential 80mph (130km/h) winds are expected to disrupt road, rail, and ferry services.

Storm Ophelia

Very windy weather is expected, with a yellow warning in Carrick from noon tpday until 3pm tomorrow.

Some areas of Scotland and Wales are also under an amber warning – including coastal regions.

Flights from George Best and Belfast International airports have been disrupted by the storm.

A yellow warning will also be in place from noon in parts of Scotland, Wales, the west coast of England and parts of the north east.

Although winds are expected to be less severe, they could still cause disruption.