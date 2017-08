Mrs Jean Knox from Symington recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Before her retirement, Jean cooked school meals in Symington Primary School.

Jean has one son Jim, four grandchildren Adele, Kerri, Heather and Allison, and two great-grandchildren Brooke and Spencer.

Jean was joined by South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie on 30 June, who presented her with a card to mark the special day.