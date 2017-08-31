Have you got a bottle?

The Rotary Club of Girvan still want local people to pick up a bottle. If you live alone or feel vulnerable, or have a serious medical condition, this initiative supplies a plastic bottle in which you indicate all your important medical information and contact details. These bottles are then kept in your fridge.

Pictured above are staff from Girvan Community Hospital and the Boots pharmacy waiting to ‘give you a bottle’ - Libby Jees, Lynn Mwaranau, Barbara Sloan and Pentrone Gibson have checked their stocks and are ready to deliver.

Your bottle would contain your name, your Doctor’s name, emergency contact and one or two other details which could be vital if you are found by a neighbour, Fireman or Policeman.

The fridge has been chosen to store the bottle because most household have a fridge and it is easily accessible.

The Bottles are available Free from your, Dentist, Doctor, Pharmacy, Nurses, Health Visitors, Age Concern and many other local outlets.

So what do you do? First get a free Bottle, then fill in the form which is included. Put one of the stickers on your fridge to show that the bottle is inside, put a sticker inside your front door and that’s it. If in doubt all the instructions are inside the bottle. If you have any problems, ask a family member, nurse, or carer to help.

The Stickers will be recognised by all the local emergency services.

Easy so far.

Now when you have a bit of a crisis while at home, the emergency professional will quickly know who you are, who your Doctor is, and the person you would prefer to be contacted in an emergency.

What a good idea – a great idea. The Rotary Club of Girvan fully endorse this first class initiative and have purchased the bottles in the hope that in the event of a crisis things can run just a little bit more smoothly.

So ‘Do it now’, get a Bottle and of course ‘fill it in’.