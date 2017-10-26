Health secretary attends Ayrshire NHS review

Shona Robison MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, visited University Hospital Crosshouse last week (Friday 20 October) for NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Annual Review.

The review gave the Cabinet Secretary the opportunity to assess the performance and achievements of NHS Ayrshire & Arran over the last year, and to discuss the challenges that lie ahead.

Around 95 members of the public, staff and patients came along to the hospital’s lecture theatre to observe and listen to the public session. They asked a range of questions about things such as recruitment of GPs and consultants, training for radiographers, and plans for chemotherapy services.

Dr Cheyne welcomed everyone and spoke about the achievements and challenges of the previous year and the solid foundation that is being built for future years.

The review covered key themes including: quality; healthcare inspections; transformational change; and

estate improvements.

The Cabinet Secretary heard about improvements and innovations introduced over the past year to deliver safe and effective care to the population of Ayrshire and Arran. The Chairman also took the opportunity to highlight the most significant changes in 2017.

Dr Cheyne said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank each and every member of our staff across health and social care, commending their commitment and dedication in providing the highest standard of care to our patients.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed several major developments within the last year including the opening of two Combined Assessment Units (CAUs) and a new acute mental health facility and community hospital. University Hospital Crosshouse CAU opened its doors in April 2016, and the CAU at University Hospital Ayr opened in May 2017. The transfer of patients to Woodland View at Ayrshire Central Hospital was completed in May 2016.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Shona Robinson said: “Once again I have been struck by the hard work and commitment shown by staff right across NHS Ayrshire & Arran and I’d like to thank them for their dedication. This review has been highly informative.”

An audio recording of the session and the full self assessment are now available on NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s public website, visit www.nhsaaa.net and click on the link on the home page.