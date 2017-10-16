Lotto funding boost for South Ayrshire family service

A ground-breaking project which helps adults with learning disabilities to become better parents, has received a National Lottery Award of £150,000, from The Big Lottery Fund.

Aberlour Family Service – South Ayrshire was awarded the funds for its work helping parents to increase their skills and self-confidence in taking care of their children.

Service Manager Sharon Swan said: “We are over the moon to receive this National Lottery Award, which will help us to continue our life-changing work, reaching more families in South Ayrshire, over the next two years.

“At Aberlour Family Service, we recognise that parenting can be difficult for all sorts of reasons and parents with learning disabilities may struggle with things that others take for granted.

“But just because they need extra support, doesn’t mean they love their children any less, and they absolutely deserve the chance to provide safe, loving homes for them.

“Our dedicated family workers are able to identify where extra support is needed, and put strategies in place to help parents fulfil their potential.”