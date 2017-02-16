Major step forward for BRICC group to build care home in Ballantrae

Carrick Futures has awarded Ballantrae Rural Initiative Care in the Community (BRICC) £75,000 towards the building of a residential care home in Ballantrae.

This award, which is under the stipulation that they raise the remaining project funds, provides a major step forward to BRICC in their quest to reach their target of £2M.

There are currently no care homes in rural South Carrick with the nearest provision in Girvan or further afield in Ayr and Prestwick. BRICC is keen to address this and have been working towards building a residential home in Ballantrae.

A residential home will enable local elderly people to continue their lives in as uninterrupted manner as possible, maintaining their contacts with family and friends and continuing social activities, whilst living in a safe, comfortable and supported environment.

Roger Pirrie, Chair of Carrick Futures said: “We have been aware of the strong demand from the local community for this facility, and with an ever increasing ageing population, we know demand will increase. Carrick Futures is firmly behind the project and want to see it succeed, so we were delighted that our award has enabled our fund administrator Foundation Scotland to leverage an additional £30K from an anonymous donor towards the project. The legacy of this award will serve the people of rural south Carrick for many years.”

Amelia Stevenson, BRICC chairwoman, added: “We are delighted with the award, and a massive milestone in reaching our fundraising target. There is still a long way to go. We are currently waiting to hear the outcome of several other fundraising applications, including one with the Lottery. If people would like to donate to our appeal they can either send their donations by cheque to BRICC or hand them into the thrift shop.”

Carrick Futures is a community company that distributes community benefit funds from ScottishPower Renewables’ Mark Hill and Arecleoch wind farms and is administered by Foundation Scotland.

Kenny Peberdy, UK Onshore Director for ScottishPower Renewables said: “The community funding from Mark Hill and Arecleoch windfarms continues to support some very worthwhile projects, and we hope that the award to Ballantrae Rural Initiative Care in the Community helps them to achieve their fund raising goals.”

Further information and details of how to apply can be found on Carrick Futures’ website at www.carrickfutures.org.uk