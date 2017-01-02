New year honour for Ayrshire consultant

NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Consultant Occupational Therapist, Dr Jenny Preston, is to be appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List.

Dr Preston is to be recognised for services to the Occupational Therapy Profession and Neurological Rehabilitation.

Dr Preston joined NHS Ayrshire & Arran in 1990 for the opening of the Douglas Grant Rehabilitation Centre at Ayrshire Central Hospital in Irvine.

Jenny has worked within the Neurological Rehabilitation Service since then and has held various roles including Head Occupational Therapist. Jenny is currently Clinical Lead for Neurological Rehabilitation based within the Douglas Grant Rehabilitation Centre.

In addition to delivering clinical care to people with neurological conditions, Jenny has published in peer review journals and is author and editor of the book “Occupational Therapy and Neurological Conditions”, published earlier this year.

Jenny said: “When I heard I was to be appointed a MBE, I was genuinely shocked. I am truly humbled to be put forward and to be recognised for my services to the Occupational Therapy Profession and Neurological Rehabilitation is a real honour. I would like to thank all the patients and families and my wonderful colleagues who have helped me achieve this.”

John Burns, Chief Executive, said: “Jenny’s recognition with a MBE is truly deserved and appropriately reflects the hard work, dedication and passion she shows in her field. We are very fortunate to have employees with her level of skill and experience. On behalf of NHS Ayrshire & Arran I would like to sincerely congratulate her and wish her continued success.”

Julia Scott, CEO of the College of Occupational Therapists, said: “I am thrilled for Jenny. Her honour is richly deserved in recognition of her 30 years of dedicated hard work supporting people to recover from illness or injury and get back to living their lives. I am sure that her colleagues, the many people she has helped, the students she has taught and everyone at the College of Occupational Therapists will join me in congratulating her.”