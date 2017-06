NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Annual Review by Shona Robison MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, is being held on Monday 3 July at 2pm in the Lecture Theatre in the Alexander Fleming Education Centre at University Hospital Crosshouse.

Members of the public are welcome to come along to observe and listen to the meeting and ask questions.

If you would like to attend telephone freephone 0800 169 1441 or email comms@aaaht.scot.nhs.uk.