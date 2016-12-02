Host of Christmas events in Maybole

There are a host of events at the Carrick Centre in Maybole over winter.

On Friday, Dec 2 – CARRICK SENIORS CHRISTMAS LUNCH – 12noon-2pm. Special visit from Gardenrose Primary singing festive carols. All welcome. Lovely 2 course lunch with tea/coffee prepared by wonderful volunteers. Just give us a call to let us know you’re coming along. £3 per person.

Monday, Dec 5 – Friday Dec 23 – “FESTIVE CHRISTMAS LUNCHES” 12noon-2p.m. 3 courses with tea/coffee & mince pies only £8/£5 concession. Booking in advance essential.

Saturday, Dec 10 – “BREAKFAST WITH SANTA” 10am-12noon – Visit Santa in his Grotto with your Christmas wishes. Only £5/child includes bacon/sausage breakfast roll, fruit juice and Christmas cracker. Booking in advance essential.

Friday, Dec 16 – CHRISTMAS PARTY NIGHT – Still to book your Christmas Night Out? 7pm till late. Still some space remaining. Call or drop into the Centre to book. Delicious 4 course buffet, licensed bar & entertainment to party the night away only £18pp. Over 21s.

Sunday, Dec 18 - “Night of Christmas Music” in aid of Ayrshire Hospice, RNLI & South Ayrshire Dementia Support Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm. Enjoy the lovely atmosphere of the centre at this time of year with a night of Christmas music, raffle & refreshments. Tickets £5/£3.

Friday, Dec 23 – “CHRISTMAS SPECIAL – Carrick Cinema Club showing “PADDINGTON” (Cert PG) in aid of “Save The Children” Family film hailed as “really being for everyone” - adults and children alike. Featuring the adorable Paddington bear (see website for more info.). For young and old there will be a “Best Dressed Bear Competition”, plus delicious sparkly drinks, nibbles and maybe even some marmalade sandwiches. Doors open at 7pm, film starts at 7.30pm. Lime Tree larder ice cream on sale. Tickets £5.

Youth Cafes @ The Carrick Centre:

*Thursdays – “NEW” YOUTH CAFÉ starts for S1 & S2 - 7.30pm-9pm. Every Thursday.

*Sundays – “YOUTH CAFE” for P4-P7 - 6.30pm-8pm. Every Sunday.

NEW Clubs @ The Carrick Centre:

Mondays - Youth Choir 6.30pm. FREE & FUN choir for ages 8-17. Enjoy singing/dancing/acting? contact Deirdre Cuthbertson for more info. on 01655/883222.

Tuesday, Nov 29 – “NEW” FUNCTIONAL FITNESS CIRCUIT CLASS 7pm-8pm – 1st class FREE tailored to all fitness levels. Every Tuesday till Dec 20th. Contact: Paul Gough on 07802 737038

Wednesdays – “NEW” PILATES class - 12.30pm-1.30pm. Open to all abilities. To book contact Kirsty Anderson enquiries@active8-pilates.co.uk

Thursdays - “NEW” BOYS & GIRLS STREET & BREAK DANCE CLASSES: 4pm-4.45pm Street Dance for age 4yrs plus. 4.45pm-5.30pm Break Dancing for all ages. Taken by 2 experienced male dance teachers. £5/class, £4/each class if book both classes.

Mondays & Fridays. SOUTH AYRSHIRE FOODBANK is in the Centre 10am-12noon. All Donations of non-perishable goods greatly appreciated. There is also a drop off box available in the Centre out with these times.

Also Weekly Groups covering wide variety of activities for all ages see: http://www.carrickcentre.co.uk/groups.htm

The Speakers

Saturday, Dec 17 – Ulterior Motive Party Night. Tickets £5ea includes a light buffet.

Maybole Over 50s Organisation @ The Speakers

Thursday, Dec 1 – Monthly General Meeting 1p.m. followed by talk on the various health benefits of using “ALOE VERA” by Gillian Savage.

Tuesday, Dec 6 – Prize Bingo 2pm. Eyes down for just £3 for 6 games.

Saturday, Dec 10 – Tabletop Sale 10am-1pm. To reserve a table or any info. contact Jenny on 07749 995866. All donations for Tombola gratefully received.

Saturday, Dec 17 – Special Panto Deal for members. Aladdin Panto, Glasgow. Matinee performance 2pm, tickets just £2.50 to members.

Saturday, Dec 17 – XMAS PARTY – Tickets £5 available now from The Speakers and include buffet & live entertainment.

Weekly activities: Keep Fit, Camera club, Swimming, Scrabble, Knit and Natter, Backgammon, Walking, Ukulele for Beginners, German Conversation, Swimming and Painting.

For more information see www.mayboleover50s.org or contact Secretary, Anne Walker, on 07846 180753.