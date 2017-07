The helicopter is the new AW189 which only came into operation on 1st July 2017 replacing the S92 helicopters.

The lifeboat regularly carry out joint training with the helicopter that benefits both parties, subject to operational requirements the helicopter will also join them for a display at the Girvan Harbour Gala on July 23rd with a host of other emergency services, stalls, display, raft race, funfair and much much more.