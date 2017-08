Girvan lifeboat and her volunteer crew were paged at 8.54pm on Sunday, August 20 to a yacht with no power reportedly five miles North of Ballantrae.

Girvan Lifeboat took the vessel under tow into Stranraer where they were met by Stranraer lifeboat who took over the tow at the marina.

The yacht was berthed safely and Girvan Lifeboat returned to Girvan, with the boat made ready for service again by 2am.